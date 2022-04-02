Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

VICR stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. Vicor has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

