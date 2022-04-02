Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.10. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 35,325 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $627.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
