Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.10. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 35,325 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $627.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

