Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE:VET opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

