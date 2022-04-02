Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

