Venus One Day Volume Reaches $112.37 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $13.24 or 0.00028593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $161.17 million and $112.37 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,285.17 or 0.99937402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011128 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

