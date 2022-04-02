Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 17,400 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 448.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

