Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Update

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VNTR remained flat at $$1.78 during trading hours on Friday. 135,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,425. The company has a market capitalization of $189.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $4,096,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 755.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNTR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

