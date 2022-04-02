Veles Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $19,302.86 and $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,763.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.63 or 0.07490183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00272620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.59 or 0.00809599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00100058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012747 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00471842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00394965 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,940 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.