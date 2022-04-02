Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

