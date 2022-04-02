Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €113.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €89.96 ($98.86). 273,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.98. Varta has a twelve month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a twelve month high of €165.90 ($182.31).

Get Varta alerts:

About Varta (Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.