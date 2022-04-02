Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,491,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,826,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,190. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.27 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

