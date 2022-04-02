Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.17. 6,326,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

