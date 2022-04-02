VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

ANGL opened at $30.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000.

