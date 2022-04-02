Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:EBND)

Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

