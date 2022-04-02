Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE DSM opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.