Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

