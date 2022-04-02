Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 27,740 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

