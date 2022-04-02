Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,865 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

