Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $240.27

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.27 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 235.60 ($3.09). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.13), with a volume of 43,025 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £99.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.22.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIP)
