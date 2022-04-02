Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Cap of $18.27 Million

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $4.02 or 0.00008696 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $288,447.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002353 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00226577 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,544,680 coins and its circulating supply is 4,541,392 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

