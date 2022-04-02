Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Valhi alerts:

VHI stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Valhi has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.