USDJ (USDJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.30 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

