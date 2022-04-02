USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

