Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.