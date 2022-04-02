urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UGRO. Maxim Group started coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 57,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,572. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth $1,571,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth $2,626,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

