Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.