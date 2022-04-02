Universal (NYSE:UVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Universal has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 883,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

