Universal (NYSE:UVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Universal has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.
Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.
Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
