United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Down 5.1%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 2,662,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,764,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 65.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 392,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,475 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $237,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 269.7% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $11,082,000.

