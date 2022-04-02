United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

