United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of UIHC opened at $3.15 on Thursday. United Insurance has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $155.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Insurance by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80,093 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

