United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

