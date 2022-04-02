Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNPRF shares. Nord/LB cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

UNPRF opened at $26.08 on Friday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

