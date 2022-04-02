Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.54) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

LON ULVR traded up GBX 53 ($0.69) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,508 ($45.95). 3,234,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,628.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,815.83. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £90.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

