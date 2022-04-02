UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

UNF traded down $3.99 on Friday, reaching $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 143,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,923. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

