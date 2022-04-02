UniFirst Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNF. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

UNF opened at $180.29 on Friday. UniFirst has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $242.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

