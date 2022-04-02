Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Hits $28.98 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and $23.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00015073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00212648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.00420556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.