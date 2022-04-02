Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

