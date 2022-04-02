UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Raised to CHF 21

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.