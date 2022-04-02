UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sovos Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

