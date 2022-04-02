UBS Group Begins Coverage on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

