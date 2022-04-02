U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USCB FINL HLDGS is a community bank. It offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit card, loans, saving accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services. USCB FINL HLDGS, formerly known as US CENTURY BANK, is based in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. 81,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,303. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000.

