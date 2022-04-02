U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.90 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

