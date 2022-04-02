Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $207,955.80 and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.82 or 0.07525464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,968.60 or 1.00015301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.