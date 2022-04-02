Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 12,131,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,023,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 226,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.