Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.30.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $8,051,337. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

