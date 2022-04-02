Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.22

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.13. Tuya shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

TUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 651.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.