Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Peel Hunt currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of TUWLF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

