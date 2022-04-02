Tufton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

