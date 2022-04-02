TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $242.06

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.06 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 205.50 ($2.69). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 335,388 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £357.90 million and a PE ratio of 28.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($104,009.73).

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

