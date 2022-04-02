Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $42,750.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $63,245.00.

TRUP opened at $90.74 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.